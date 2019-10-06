The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairfield Presbyterian Church
6930 Cold Harbor Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairfield Presbyterian Church
6930 Cold Harbor Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Kenneth Carroll Moore, Jr., 84, of Providence Forge, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born November 7, 1934 in Kinston, NC to the late Kenneth Carroll Moore and Ruth Moore Kinosky. He was a 1952 graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, VA and went on to attend Virginia Tech. Ken had a 37 year career with Verizon as a sales manager, was a President/CEO of Colonial Woodcrafters, Inc. and retired from Henrico County as a deputy sheriff. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4, a former member of the Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, the Kempsville Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, the Providence Forge Presbyterian Church in Providence Forge, and was a current member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville. Through the years, Ken had served as both an elder and a deacon in the churches he was a member. Ken had served as President of the Kempsville Lions Club in Virginia Beach, was a former member of the New Kent Lions Club, a member of the New Kent County Republic Committee where he had been a past vice chairman, and a past secretary of the New Kent County Electoral Board.

Those who knew Ken well were accustomed to his humor and sharp wit. He was an intelligent man, who loved his Hokies, enjoyed camping and the theatre, especially Christmas shows. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carolyn Owens Moore; his children, Kenneth C. Moore III (Gwynn), Sherri L. Powers, Susan E. O'Connor (Mike) and Edward K. Moore (Allison); step-children, Faye M. Owens, Barry K. Owens (Barbara), Tracy L. Bugas (Dan), Beth A. Knopik (Steve) and Lauren Gray (Wes). Ken is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob Moore, Afton Moore, Gabrielle Moore, Macie Allen (John), Taylor Olson (Brandon), and Scott Pridgen (Britney); great-grandchildren, Deklen Callahan Moore, Olivia Harper Olson, Lucie Davis Allen and Aven Elizabeth Olson; step-grandchildren, Abby Bugas, Joe Bugas, Braden Owens, Krysti Marie Owens, Rogers Knopik, Leanna Mae Knopik, who went to live with Jesus in July 2012; step-great-grandchildren, William Carter Gray, Finley Gray, Chloe Allen and Kennedy Allen; a cousin, Don C. Smith (Ann); and a brother-in-law, Lionel Buck Buchanan (Tommy).

Ken's family is genuinely grateful to New Century Hospice, especially Annette, Jane, Mary, Teanna and Jennifer, who tenderly cared for Ken.

A public viewing will be held from 12 to 3 PM, Monday, October 7th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 AM, Tuesday, October 8th at Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, VA with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM. A graveside service and interment will take place 11 AM, Wednesday in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, (address above), or the New Kent Fire-Rescue, P.O. BOX 209, New Kent, Virginia 23124. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
