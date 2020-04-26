Home

Kenneth Chandler Euglow


1945 - 2020
Kenneth Chandler Euglow Obituary
USAF Master Sergeant (Ret) Kenneth Chandler Euglow, (74), passed away on March 27th, 2020 at his residence in Novato, California.

He was born on June 20th,1945 in Portsmouth, Virginia, son of Raymond and Margaret Euglow. He served his country and spent his career in the U.S. Air Force including multiple tours during the Vietnam War.

Kenneth's life was one of service; service to his country, his family, his faith, and his community. Kenny or "Papa" as he was known, had a grit and work ethic to be admired. On most days you could find him at a local pond, gardening or working on his fishing boat. In his later years, he shared this passion with his grandchildren by teaching them to bait a hook and patiently wait for the excitement of a tug on the line. The hole Kenny left in this world will be hard to fill, but his legacy will be a commendable one. He leaves behind a wonderful family, some fantastic stories about the fish that got away, run-ins with bears (on multiple occasions), and lots of tomatoes. Lots and lots of tomatoes.

Surviving are his wife, Gail Schoonover Euglow with whom he shared 52 years; one son, Michael Euglow (Sarah) of Alamo, CA; a daughter, Judith Willenborg (John) of Novato, CA; six grandchildren, Ryan Euglow, Jack Euglow, Cash Euglow, Evan Euglow, Elin Willenborg, and Ike Willenborg; and a sister, Judith Moore of Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
