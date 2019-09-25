The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Kenneth Clayton Balsor


1929 - 2019
Kenneth Clayton Balsor Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Kenneth Clayton Balsor, 90, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1929 to the late Otto John and Doris Mildred Balsor. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leon Clough.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Edmondson; sons, Michael Balsor and wife, Theresa, David Balsor and Marylou Howard; sister, Jacqueline Hudson; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 PM Friday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
