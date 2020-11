Or Copy this URL to Share

Capt. Kenneth C. Petroske, USN ret., 84, died on Nov. 5, 2020. A May, 2021memorial service in A. G. Horton Veterans Cemetery will be announced at that time. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk.



