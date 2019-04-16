Ken Fulghum, 84, passed away on April 12th, 2019. Born in Wilson N.C., he was the son of the late Raiford K. Fulghum and Smithie J. Fulghum. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty R. Fulghum; daughters, Sharon Potts (David), Terri Cole (Kevin); and 4 grandchildren, Jason Potts (Ashley), Kelly Potts, Kyle Cole, and Trent Cole. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mildred Tucker and Jane Benton. Ken had a strong faith in God. For many years, he was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and Eastminster Presbyterian Church, were he served as Treasury Superintendent and was a member of session and was deacon. He was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College (1957) and ODU (1971). During his life as a husband and father he was a dedicated educator in the Norfolk School System as a teacher and guidance counselor. Ken loved sports and was a member of the Norfolk and Chesapeake Sports Clubs. He officiated basketball, football, and softball for many years. He then served as a commissioner of S.E. basketball and Norfolk Softball Umpires Association. He was inducted (1993) into the Tidewater ASA softball hall of fame. Ken enjoyed golf and was a member of the Stumpy Lake golf association, serving as president for 10 years. He loved attending Norfolk Tides games and UNC and ODU basketball games. He loved his family very much and enjoyed all the special occasions of barbecuing together. Loving BBQ, he knew all of the best spots in N.C. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, April 20th from 1:00p.m.until 2:00p.m., with a memorial service following at 2:00p.m. in the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1416 Cedar Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Missions Ministries or Springhill Presbyterian Church, 7335 Springfield School Rd., Lucama, N.C. 27851. Online condolences can be expressed through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary