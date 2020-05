Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth D. Midgette, the son of Kenneth and Sharon Midgette was called home on Friday May 1, 2020. He leaves to mourn his son Kentrail Platt, sister Sharmaine Edwards (Christopher). A Viewing will be held from 2pm to 6pm Wednesday at Metropolitan Berkley. Graveside private on Thursday May 7, 2020.



