Kenneth Dean Dray
Kenneth Dean Dray, 79, long-time resident of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 6, 2020, at his home.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth & Dorothy; his sister, Connie "Sis", his infant sons, Kenneth and Kevin; and his grandson, Buck.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia "Pat" of 59 years and is lovingly remembered by his brother, Raymond "Sonny"; his sons, Scott; Chris and his wife, Vicki; grandchildren, Kenny Dray, Katy Dray, and Amanda Merron; and great-granddaughter, Aria Merron; in addition to many nieces and nephews and caring friends.

Ken originally from Akron, Ohio served in the United States Military (Marine Corps and Navy), and retired as a Master Chief after 22 years of service. On November 19, 1960, Ken and Pat married in Akron, Ohio. He served as a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and served as a Eucharistic minister at Church of the Good Shepherd at Oceana.

Ken enjoyed quilting, gardening, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio on Friday, August 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donation to American Cancer. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
AUG
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
AUG
14
Interment
01:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
