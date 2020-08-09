Kenneth Dean Dray, 79, long-time resident of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 6, 2020, at his home.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth & Dorothy; his sister, Connie "Sis", his infant sons, Kenneth and Kevin; and his grandson, Buck.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia "Pat" of 59 years and is lovingly remembered by his brother, Raymond "Sonny"; his sons, Scott; Chris and his wife, Vicki; grandchildren, Kenny Dray, Katy Dray, and Amanda Merron; and great-granddaughter, Aria Merron; in addition to many nieces and nephews and caring friends.
Ken originally from Akron, Ohio served in the United States Military (Marine Corps and Navy), and retired as a Master Chief after 22 years of service. On November 19, 1960, Ken and Pat married in Akron, Ohio. He served as a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and served as a Eucharistic minister at Church of the Good Shepherd at Oceana.
Ken enjoyed quilting, gardening, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio on Friday, August 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donation to American Cancer. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
