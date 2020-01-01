Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Park
1000 E. Indian River Rd
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Bagley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Bagley Obituary
Kenneth E. Bagley "Pop Pop", 83 of Halstead Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC passed away December 28th, 2019. Kenneth was born in Chesapeake to the late Elmer & Nellie Bagley. He retired from the Ford plant after 31 years, was a custom home builder & avid landscaper. Kenneth was predeceased by an infant daughter, Audrey & siblings, Melvin, Leon, Shirley, Dorothy, Norma Kay, Audrey & Freddy.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Parsons Bagley; son Kenneth Bagley & his wife who was like a daughter, Teresa, of Currituck, their 3 loving children, Steven (Michelle), Tiffany (Josh), Taylor (Ron); son Keven Bagley of TN; son Paul Wayne Bagley & children, of VA; sisters, Lillie Mae Williams & Mary "Sissy" Mustin, both of Chesapeake; special brother-in-law, Jimmy Parsons (Carolyn) of VA; & many nieces, nephews & other family & friends. Kenneth was a great dad & loving Pop Pop.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 2:00 pm at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -