Kenneth E. Bagley "Pop Pop", 83 of Halstead Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC passed away December 28th, 2019. Kenneth was born in Chesapeake to the late Elmer & Nellie Bagley. He retired from the Ford plant after 31 years, was a custom home builder & avid landscaper. Kenneth was predeceased by an infant daughter, Audrey & siblings, Melvin, Leon, Shirley, Dorothy, Norma Kay, Audrey & Freddy.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Parsons Bagley; son Kenneth Bagley & his wife who was like a daughter, Teresa, of Currituck, their 3 loving children, Steven (Michelle), Tiffany (Josh), Taylor (Ron); son Keven Bagley of TN; son Paul Wayne Bagley & children, of VA; sisters, Lillie Mae Williams & Mary "Sissy" Mustin, both of Chesapeake; special brother-in-law, Jimmy Parsons (Carolyn) of VA; & many nieces, nephews & other family & friends. Kenneth was a great dad & loving Pop Pop.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 2:00 pm at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020