Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Park Baptist Church
Suffolk â€" Kenneth E. Bunting, Sr., 94, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Oak City, NC to the late Will and Catherine Bunting. He retired from Wonder Bread and was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Audrey D. Bunting and a daughter, Audrey L. Wilson.

He is survived by his two daughters, Alice Ritchie and husband Jeff and Nancy Bell; a son Kenneth E. Bunting, Jr. and wife Mary Lynn; a son-in-law, Richard Wilson; two sisters, Peggy Wall and Joyce Vaughan; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, August 8, at Grove Park Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday from 6 â€" 8 P.M.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019
