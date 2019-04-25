Kenneth â€œKennyâ€ Sallee passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth worked in various positions in the construction field inclusive of welding, carpentry and brick masonry for over 20 years. He was educated in Portsmouth School System. Kenneth was a member of the Usher Ministry at Holy Way Temple of Faith, Rev. Dr. Harvey C. Thomas is the Pastor. He was predeceased by father, Eugene Sallee; two brothers, Eugene L. Sallee and Prentis Sallee and one sister, Norma Sexton. Kenneth leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Quatrina Sallee; mother, Margaret R. Sallee; daughters, Sherita Brooks of Fayettville, NC, Shana Sallee Goner of Clarksville, TN and Quatrina Ellis of Portsmouth, VA; son, Leon Hayes; sisters, Barbara Gregory of Riverside, CA, Sylvia Rucker of Clarksville, MS, Pamela Sallee and Andrea Sallee of Portsmouth, VA; thirteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA. A wake service will be held on Friday from 7:00-8:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary