Suffolk - Kenneth Earl Fanshaw, Jr., 90, passed away July 7, 2020 in Lake Prince Woods. Born in Norfolk, he was a son of the late Kenneth Earl Fanshaw and Helen Manley Fanshaw. Ken was also predeceased by his wife, Winifred Crichton Fanshaw, a sister, Dorothy Edwards, and a brother, Robert Bruce Fanshaw.
Ken was an Army Veteran, building materials salesman, and retired from Bill Bruce Ford. He was a past president of the Chesapeake Athletic Club and a member of Talbot Park Baptist Church.
Although Ken suffered from memory loss for many years, he never ceased to inquire about the welfare of his beloved family and friends. Ken's happy place was his home in Kitty Hawk, NC, where he enjoyed fishing and in his words, "watching the bathing beauties".
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Linda F. Johnson (Frank) of Suffolk; two grandchildren, Kenneth Johnson (Carrie) and Jessica J. Law (Jonathan); and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Haley, Isabella, and Barrett.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Capron Town Cemetery sometime in August. Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Park Baptist Church, 6919 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Lake Prince Woods for their love and care. www.wrightfuneralhome.org