Kenneth Elbert Dorn passed away on June 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank A. Dorn and Marion O. Dorn Dixon. He was predeceased by his wife Vida Rae Dorn.
Ken was married for 63 years to Vida, he had a heart of gold, a love for the Lord, his family and farming. He was an amazing Dad, Pop Pop, and Gramps. Ken was a member of Open Door Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his; son, Ralph Dorn; daughters, Cynthia Sykes (Buddy) and Shirley Smith (Randy) Linda Thomson (Howard); grandchildren, Kennie, Shelley, Dee, Daniel, Robbie, Carol, Mary and Alex; 13 great grandchildren; sister Barbara Dorn D'Entremont.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., the funeral service will follow immediately. Mask are requested to be worn. Private family burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Open Door Church, 816 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.