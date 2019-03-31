|
Kenneth Gene Eads, 88, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Gertrude and Philip S. Eads. He was also predeceased by his sister, Margaret Christensen; brothers, Philip Eads Jr and Charles W. Eads. He retired from Smith and Keene and attended Granby High School where he was a star football player. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn E. Clark; brother, James S. Eads; nieces, Deborah Alley, Ann Stairs, Christina Lewis, Donna Pentland; nephews, Donald E. Clark, Jr., Jack Christensen; step neice, Robin Munson. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. The family has entrusted Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019