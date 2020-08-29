Kenneth Herbert Godwin died peacefully on August 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Jean and Red Godwin.
Ken is survived by his brother Mark Godwin, his other brother Eddie Neathery, sisters Pam Godwin Brockwell and Kelly Godwin Pierce, niece Amy Godwin Wilkinson, nephew Justin Godwin, and their families, nephews Paul and Ross Brockwell and the Miller family.
Ken was a graduate of Deep Creek High School and a veteran of the United States Army with service in Korea.
He will be remembered as an accomplished carpenter who lived life fully in his own unique way. He was kind, loving and generous and a practicing believer in random acts of kindness. Ken was loved by us all.
No service will be held at this time. Anyone wishing to do so may make a donation to SHARE (Southern Hope Animal Rescue) in his honor. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
.