The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hinderliter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hinderliter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Hinderliter Obituary
Kenneth Hinderliter, 91, of Norfolk, VA, departed life on January 12, 2020 to be with his wife of 68 years, Chizuko Hinderliter. He was born in Girardville, PA and graduated from Ringtown High School.

A U.S. Navy Veteran of 20 years, he later retired after 25 years as the Deputy Clerk of Norfolk Circuit Court. He is pre-deceased by his wife, his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Marie Hinderliter; son-in-law, Barry Gray; brother, Ronald Hinderliter; sisters, Lois Faust and LaRue Williams; other relatives; and many wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -