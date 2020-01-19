|
Kenneth Hinderliter, 91, of Norfolk, VA, departed life on January 12, 2020 to be with his wife of 68 years, Chizuko Hinderliter. He was born in Girardville, PA and graduated from Ringtown High School.
A U.S. Navy Veteran of 20 years, he later retired after 25 years as the Deputy Clerk of Norfolk Circuit Court. He is pre-deceased by his wife, his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Marie Hinderliter; son-in-law, Barry Gray; brother, Ronald Hinderliter; sisters, Lois Faust and LaRue Williams; other relatives; and many wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020