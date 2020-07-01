Kenneth Holloway
Kenneth Holloway, 73, departed this life on June 18, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He retired after 31 years with ILA 1970.

His survivors include: son, K. Antwone Holloway; daughter, Nicole Davis (Tariq); their mother, Sharon Holloway; daughter, T. Jazz Thomas; five grandsons, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Public viewing â€ª12-5 PM, Sunday, June 28â€¬, Metropolitan Funeral Service, â€ª120 West Berkley Ave., Norfolkâ€¬. Private funeral service â€ª11AM, June 29.â€¬ Live stream.

Interment, Roosevelt Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
