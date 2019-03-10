SUFFOLK- Col. Kenneth L. Slowey USMC retired, 79, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2018. Born on Oct. 26, 1938 in Holy Cross, Iowa to the late Alphonse and Josephine Schermer Slowey, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Potts. Ken served honorably in the US Marine Corps and Reserves as a helicopter pilot. He was recognized for his leadership and bravery, earning many medals and citations including the Purple Heart. Following his military service, Ken worked and retired from General Electric.Ken was a proud, loving husband and father. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 33 years, Mary; daughter, Jennifer Dillon (George); son, Jay Prescott Slowey; granddaughter, Lauren Dillon; grandson, Ayden Slowey; two sister, Marlene Burgmeier (Richard) and Karen Tappendorf (Bob); brother, Allen Slowey (Craig); three stepdaughters, Lana Larsen (Tom), Colleen Perry (Thom) and Margaret Brandtner (Brian); stepson, Steven McGary (Loleta); and numerous extended family and friends.Ken will be remembered for his love of family, friends, and animals. He enjoyed traveling, watching history documentaries, and spending time at the lake with his best friends, Tommy Hedgepath and Fred Copeland. His family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their loving care and support. Ken was always treated with respect and dignity, and had the biggest smile when his team called him Colonel. We will continue to honor his life and legacy as a dedicated Marine, family man and friend. Semper Fi, Ken.A private graveside service will be held as Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors on April 9, 2019. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary