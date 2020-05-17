Capt. Kenneth Leland Meek, USN Ret. was born 9/15/1930 in Milan, Missouri to William (Bill) and Elizabeth (Betty) Purdy Meek and died May 11, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State July 1950 and enlisted in the U. S. Navy in January 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He graduated from Navy OCS, Newport, Rhode Island on March 1953. He served 31 years, had command at sea and shore and served 20 years at sea duty. He served 14 months in Vietnam as Commander Delta River Patrol group and as senior naval advisor to the Vietnamese Navy. Decorations: Legion of Merit with Combat V, Bronze Star with Combat V, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Action Ribbon and Vietnamese Medal of Honor, and Korean Unit Presidential Commendation. On retirement he was Chief of Staff at Commander Operational Test and Evaluation. Following retirement from the US Navy he was employed as a project manager for the Saudi Navy Expansion Program (SNEP). He worked for them for three years. He then went to work as Commander Naval Service Forces Atlantic from 1985 - 1990. In October 1990 he was asked to assist in the start-up of the Aegis Home Port Engineering Team and continued through its evolution from AHET to HET, CHET and eventually Program Manager Representative for NAVSEA. He retired 30 September, 2019 - a total of 38 years. He married Ronda Bakyr Meek on August 13, 1953. She died December 1996.
He is survived by Marilyn Martin Meek and they Married April 24, 1999. He is survived by children of the first marriage: Cynthia and Artie Szymczyk, Corinne and Oivine Heggli, Bryan and Flossie Meek, Gavin and Tawni Meek. Survivors from the second marriage: Jim and Heidi Wilkerson, Mark and Donna Wilkerson and Louise and Mike Speth and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society of American Heart Association. Burial will be private at sea at a later date. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.