Kenneth N. Hunt, 85, of Chesapeake, born August 20, 1934 to Monroe and Mary Hunt in Lexington, Alabama passed away peacefully early March 12, 2020. He retired after serving in the Navy for 22 years, including a tour in Vietnam on riverboats, as GMGC. He then worked in local shipyards before retiring from the rigging department at Colonna's.
He passed just five days short of his sixty-fourth anniversary of marriage to Phyllis, nee Krupicka, of Vancouver Washington. He was predeceased by his son Dan. He also leaves behind his two sons, Bill, Jim and wife Dana, and daughter-in-law Patricia. Additionally, two grandchildren, Jennifer and Ben, and two great-grandchildren, Stephen and Addison as well as extended family in Alabama and Washington.
Services to announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020