Kenneth Norris Smith


1947 - 2020
Kenneth Norris Smith Obituary
72, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020. He retired from the US Navy, Petty Officer First Class. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Joan M. Smith; parents, Alvin & Ida Mae Smith; two brothers Randy & Barry Smith. Survived by, his children, Loretta Ritchie (Wendell), Jennifer Hernandez; Stephen Christensen, Angela Meadows; siblings, Jenny & Debbie, nine grandchildren; two great grands and a host of others. Services will be held at a later date. Beach Funeral Services handling arrangements. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
