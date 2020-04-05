|
72, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020. He retired from the US Navy, Petty Officer First Class. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Joan M. Smith; parents, Alvin & Ida Mae Smith; two brothers Randy & Barry Smith. Survived by, his children, Loretta Ritchie (Wendell), Jennifer Hernandez; Stephen Christensen, Angela Meadows; siblings, Jenny & Debbie, nine grandchildren; two great grands and a host of others. Services will be held at a later date. Beach Funeral Services handling arrangements. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020