Kenneth Paul Sawyer, 64, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Sawyer; brother, Steven Sawyer (Adrienne); and his sisters, Susan Sawyer and Cathy Sawyer (Lewis); two nieces and a nephew; and his precious dog, Trudy.
Ken worked as a GIS specialist in the cities of Hampton and Chesapeake. He loved God and his family. He was a big man with an even bigger heart and shining example of his faith. He showed unconditional love and kindness to everyone and leaves a big hole in the hearts of his family.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd. The service will be conducted by his lifelong friend, Jeff Cardillo. A private burial service will follow for the immediate family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 2, 2019