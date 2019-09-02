The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Kenneth Paul Sawyer, 64, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Sawyer; brother, Steven Sawyer (Adrienne); and his sisters, Susan Sawyer and Cathy Sawyer (Lewis); two nieces and a nephew; and his precious dog, Trudy.

Ken worked as a GIS specialist in the cities of Hampton and Chesapeake. He loved God and his family. He was a big man with an even bigger heart and shining example of his faith. He showed unconditional love and kindness to everyone and leaves a big hole in the hearts of his family.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd. The service will be conducted by his lifelong friend, Jeff Cardillo. A private burial service will follow for the immediate family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 2, 2019
