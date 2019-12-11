The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Warmunde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Paul Warmunde Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Paul Warmunde, Sr., 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA to the late Clara and Aubrey Warmunde, Sr., he was preceeded in death by his brother, Aubrey, Jr.; sisters, Beverly and Dolores; daughter, Judy and her husband, David; wife of 53 years, Thelma and wife of 10 years, Rebecca. Kenneth was a 30 year veteran of the United States Navy earning the rank of Senior Chief (YNCS). Following his retirement from the Navy, Kenneth went on to serve his community in the Norfolk City Public School System where he retired as the Dean of Students. He was also a member of the Norfolk Education Association, USO, American Legion Post #288, and the Coinjock, NC Fleet Reserve #60.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Victoria A. Butcher (Roger), Lori Cox (Claude), Paula Hoosack (Michael); son, Kenneth P. Warmunde, Jr. (Lori); step-daughter, Annie Plummer (Chris); step-son, Charles A. Bradley; grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Kevin, Jennifer, Kelli, Kimberly, Krista, Carly, and Collin; step-grandchildren, Emily, Alec, Christopher, Lee, and Kate; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Joey Mae, Brody, Harper, Brady, Caleb, Sydney, Marley, and Annabella; step-grandchildren, Christopher, III, William, and Reed; brother, Bruce K. Warmunde; and his extended family members in Massachusetts. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Comfort Care for the dedication and loving care that they administered to Kenneth.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. noon at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens with full military honors being rendered. Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -