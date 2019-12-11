|
Kenneth Paul Warmunde, Sr., 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA to the late Clara and Aubrey Warmunde, Sr., he was preceeded in death by his brother, Aubrey, Jr.; sisters, Beverly and Dolores; daughter, Judy and her husband, David; wife of 53 years, Thelma and wife of 10 years, Rebecca. Kenneth was a 30 year veteran of the United States Navy earning the rank of Senior Chief (YNCS). Following his retirement from the Navy, Kenneth went on to serve his community in the Norfolk City Public School System where he retired as the Dean of Students. He was also a member of the Norfolk Education Association, USO, American Legion Post #288, and the Coinjock, NC Fleet Reserve #60.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Victoria A. Butcher (Roger), Lori Cox (Claude), Paula Hoosack (Michael); son, Kenneth P. Warmunde, Jr. (Lori); step-daughter, Annie Plummer (Chris); step-son, Charles A. Bradley; grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Kevin, Jennifer, Kelli, Kimberly, Krista, Carly, and Collin; step-grandchildren, Emily, Alec, Christopher, Lee, and Kate; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Joey Mae, Brody, Harper, Brady, Caleb, Sydney, Marley, and Annabella; step-grandchildren, Christopher, III, William, and Reed; brother, Bruce K. Warmunde; and his extended family members in Massachusetts. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Comfort Care for the dedication and loving care that they administered to Kenneth.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. noon at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens with full military honors being rendered. Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019