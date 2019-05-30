Kenneth Ray Wiggs, 88, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1931 in Kentucky to the late Russell and Ila Elizabeth Wiggs. He is predeceased by his son, Kenneth Michael Wiggs; brothers, William Wiggs and Neville Wiggs; and sister, Margaret Stanley. He was a special man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. He was a US Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked as a driver/salesman for Flowers Baking Co. for 20 years. After retiring, he went to work for the Food Lion in Franklin, VA. His favorite activities were camping, gardening and walking. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading his Bible and riding his exercise bike. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lorreta; daughter and son in law, Karen Spence and Noel of Jarvisburg, NC; daughter in law, Beth Wiggs of Suffolk, VA; favorite granddaughter, Megan Wiggs of Suffolk, VA; sister, Nell Powers of Perrysville, OH; sisters in law, Jane Wiggs of Johnson City, TN and Mae Belle Balkcom of Chesapeake, VA; brother in law and wife, Ronald Porter and Rita Jo of Coeburn, VA; and sister in law and husband, Pat Meade and Harold of Coeburn, VA. Kenneth's funeral service will be 12:00p, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any in memory of Kenneth. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019