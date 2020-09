Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family



Ken entered his eternal home Sept. 17, 2020. Service-Mon. 9/21/2020 at 11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VB. For more info-www.altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store