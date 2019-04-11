|
KNOTTS ISLAND â€" Kenneth Ronald Cason, Jr, 58, died April 9, 2019. Kenneth was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Kenneth R. and June White Cason. Kenneth enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and attending the proms. Left to cherish his memory are his loving siblings, Donna Hermann (Jim) of Knotts Island, David Wayne Cason (Tina) of Knotts Island and Edric Dean Cason (Mandy) of Munden Point; nieces, Kimberly, Amber and Amy; nephews, Jason, Ryan and Hunter; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at Knotts Island Cemetery. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019