Kenneth Smith
Kenneth Smith, 85, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 21, 2020.

Born in Michigan, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Mechanic from Ryder Trucking Company.

Survivors include two brothers, William Smith and wife, Karen, and Dick Smith and wife, Joyce, both of Michigan; two sisters, Eleanor Dorightie of Portsmouth and Cynthia Smith of Michigan; two step-sons, William Waldeck and wife, Rita, of Virginia Beach and John Waldeck and wife, Wendy, of Mechanicsville, VA; six grandchildren, Allison, Wendy, Katy, Tracey, Bryan, and Chase; and seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Julene, Philip, McKenzie, Carissa, Hope, and Cooper. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Smith and a step-son, Donald Waldeck.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocean Park Rescue Squad in Virginia Beach or Salem United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
