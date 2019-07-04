Kenneth Ray Terry, Sr., â€œKennyâ€, passed away in the presence of family and friends, Monday July 1st, 2019 after a yearâ€™s long battle with cancer.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 3 PM at Eastern Pines Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Ken, or â€œToonsâ€ to his friends, â€œKennyâ€ to family and â€œDeddyâ€ to his children was born in Ahoskie, NC and worked in various roles in manufacturing during his 52 years of employment including being plant manager at several facilities after starting out as an industrial engineer trainee in the textile industry. He was a devoted family man and loved all his family including his first love, Linda, whom he was married to for 42 years before she lost her battle with cancer in 2010. The only thing more important to him was his relationship with Christ. Ken was an active Elder at Eastern Pines Church, and Secretary /Treasurer for the Eastern North Carolina Christian Menâ€™s Fellowship and Brotherâ€™s First Menâ€™s Ministry.



Mr. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Walter Terry and his wife, Linda Rawls Terry.



He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Terry, four children, Ken Terry, Jr and his fiancÃ©e Carol Watson, Chad Terry and his wife Danyell, Natalie (Nikki) Terry, and Chase Terry, grandchildren, Aleigha Terry, Austin Terry, Olivia Terry, Corbyn Terry, Mia Moore, Corey Bolam and Hannah Bolam, step-granddaughter Harmony Watson, three step-great grandchildren, his brother Wilbert Terry and wife Effie, brother Bobby Terry and his wife Linda, sister Melba Phillips and her husband Mike, sister Ann Smith, and brother Coy Terry.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 â€" 2:30 PM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution to Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019