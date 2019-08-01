The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Kenneth V. MacDonald


1940 - 2019
Kenneth V. MacDonald Obituary
Kenneth V. MacDonald born March 18, 1940 in Baltimore Maryland. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 60 years, sons Kenneth MacDonald and William (Barbara) MacDonald, daughter Dawn Messner, daughter Lisa (Greg) Harris, granddaughters Amy MacDonald (Jason Ivers) and Melody (Dustin) Hanson, Danika (Dan) Naus, Karley and Lea Messner, grandsons Chris (Erin) and Trevor Harris and two great granddaughters Aribella and Mya Ivers. Also he leaves behind a brother William (Pat) MacDonald, nieces, and nephews, daughter in law Judy MacDonald, special lifelong friends Father Michael Vera and family and Bob Strickland and family. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Franklin, son Gregory Scott MacDonald, and grandson Nicholas Gregory MacDonald.

Family will receive friends for a visitation Friday, August 2 from 5:00-7:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 am at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019
