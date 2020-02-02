Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
Dr. Kenneth Victor Stafford Sr.

Dr. Kenneth Victor Stafford Sr. Obituary
Dr. Kenneth Victor Stafford Sr. of Virginia Beach passed away on January 24th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Doreen and the loving father of Beverlee, Ken, Mark and Marilee. He has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gilbert, sister in law Doris Stafford and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He and Doreen were the founders of Bearers of Light Ministries and Pneuma Bible Institute. He also was the published author of "The Handbook for Helping Others". He also obtained a Doctorate in Counseling.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7th 2020 at 2pm at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk and all are welcome to attend. There will be a reception to follow.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
