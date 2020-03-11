The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Kenneth W. Brinkley

Kenneth W. Brinkley Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Brinkley, 74, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth and was the son of the late Edna Parker Brinkley. He retired from the VA Medical Center in Hampton and is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann Brinkley.

He is survived by his daughter, Traci Clingenpeel and husband Glenn; a brother, George Brinkley and wife Joyce; a sister-in-law, Barbara Brinkley; five grandchildren, Megan, Katie, Grant, Garrett and Amanda; and five great grandchildren, Lilly, Ryder, Elijah, Jamison, and Benjamin.

A memorial service will be held 3:30 P.M. Saturday, March 14, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020
