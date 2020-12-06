Kenneth W. Butler, 76, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away November 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, McCoy and Barbara Butler, and son, Brian W. Butler. He is survived by his wife, Lynette Butler; daughter, Debbie Butler; granddaughter, Kayla Buchanan; and many family members and friends. Kenneth was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad for 41 years. Known as "Kenny B", he was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
"i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you goâ€¦)"
Love always, Lynette
