Kenneth W. Butler
Kenneth W. Butler, 76, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away November 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, McCoy and Barbara Butler, and son, Brian W. Butler. He is survived by his wife, Lynette Butler; daughter, Debbie Butler; granddaughter, Kayla Buchanan; and many family members and friends. Kenneth was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad for 41 years. Known as "Kenny B", he was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

"i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you goâ€¦)"

Love always, Lynette

Condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 3, 2020
To the family,

I wanted to extend my condolences for your loss. Please know that God is a true source of comfort and strength and he will heal the broken hearted. (Ps. 147:3) Cherish the wonderful memories!
