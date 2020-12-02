1/1
Kenneth W. Guill
1973 - 2020
Kenneth William Guill, age 47, of 114 Foutz Dr., Moyock, NC died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Marion, VA on March 16, 1973, he was the son of Phyllis Price Wilson and the late William Oliver Wilson, Jr. and the husband of Janine Marie DeWitt Guill. He was a member of Moyock Baptist Church and a leader of the Royal Ambassadors. Mr. Guill was a Master Electrician for Watson Electric.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Savannah Guill and Hannah-Marie Elizabeth Guill, both of Moyock, NC; two sisters, Spring Roland of Ashville, NC and Anna Christi Wilson of Morganton, NC; four brothers, John Guill, Jr. (Susan) of Chesapeake, VA, Frank Hague of Chesapeake, VA, Butch Wilson (Pam) of Moyock, NC and Lee Wilson (Ruth) also of Moyock, NC; brother-in-law Bradley DeWitt (Mande) of Jarvisburg, NC; mother-in-law and father-in-law David DeWitt (Alyse) of Washington, NC; nieces and nephews, Dustin, Jacob, Brandon, Zaine, Brittany, Kai, Leah, Caleb, Andrea, Willie, Courtney, Kimberly, and Kassie; and his granddog, Maple. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Guill, and father, John Alton Guill.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Moyock Baptist Church, 123 Oak Street, Moyock, NC officiated by the Rev. Vic Ramsey. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Guill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Moyock Baptist Church
November 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
William Johnson
