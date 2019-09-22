|
|
Kenneth (Ken) Lawrence of Westminster-Canter-bury, Virginia Beach, died Thursday, August 29th, on his 89th birthday. He was a resident of Middle Plantation prior to moving to Westminster.
Ken's passion was flying, soloing before getting his driver's license. He enjoyed a career as a pilot spending the last 20 years as a corporate pilot for Southern Railway.
He is survived by his five children David, Debbie, Susan, Betty Ann, and Gigi, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous adopted exchange students, and countless friends throughout the world.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at 1:30 at
Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Dr.,Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to lowvision.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019