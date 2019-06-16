Kenneth Wondergem



Kenneth â€œKenâ€ Wondergem went home to his Heavenly Father, beloved parents, and family and friends that preceded him on June 13, 2019. He will surely receive a warm welcome. After a lifelong, valiant fight against a merciless disease, he found his ultimate healing in Godâ€™s hands. He faced adversity head on and lived a full life with his family in Virginia Beach, settling in North Carolina in 2018.



He had a gregarious and spirited nature, and loved to tell a lively story or give an impromptu history lesson. He was devoted to his church and made a mark on many with his giving nature for all who needed a hand to pull themselves up. This went far beyond his family but extended to anyone he saw in need of grace and friendship.



He will always be remembered for his reverence of a well-planned road trip and a good old-fashioned map, his Motown dance moves, a passion for East Carolina football, a love of Virginia peanuts, his undying loyalty, his service to his family, country and community, his generosity, and his fighting spirit.



He is survived by his loving, devoted and cherished wife and college sweetheart of 48 years 5 months and 16 days, Carmen; his three daughters Cat (Rick), Kendall (Joe) and Keri (Andy), grandson Anderson, sisters Diane (Jerry) and Donna. The family extends deep gratitude to Jamie Beane for her help and understanding in this time.



A memorial will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Chandlerâ€™s Grove United Methodist Church in New London, NC.



