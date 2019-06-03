PORTSMOUTH â€" Kenneth Lee Wimbrough, 80, of the 400 block of Pennington Blvd. passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1939 in the District of Columbia; and was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lillie Wimbrough; and a son, Michael Wimbrough. Kenny was a kind and generous person with a big heart; and a lot of love for his family and friends.He began working at a young age for the family businesses, helping the companies prosper until his retirement in 2011. Kenny was the President of Wimbrough and Sons, Leathal Holding Corp. and Elizabeth Building and Loan; and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and The Ambassador Club of Portsmouth. He was 50 year member of Western Branch Masonic Lodge #189, Scottish Rite and Khedive Shriners; and a past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #82.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Lee Wimbrough; a son, Mark Wimbrough; two grandchildren, Morgan and T.C.; a sister, Betty Chase; and a host of extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:30 â€" 8 PM. A reception will be held at the Sturtevant Event Center immediately following the burial on Wednesday.The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Churchland House for all their care and support.The family also requests, that in lieu of flowers; please make memorial donations to the Ambassador Club Scholarship Fund or to the Ronald McDonald House in Norfolk.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary