Keri R. Roberson
Keri R. Roberson, 34, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Born in Virginia, she was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.

Keri was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence G. Roberson. Left to cherish her memory: her mother, Deborah Z. Roberson; brother, Cliff Roberson (Melissa); niece, Mia Roberson; aunts, Terri Hallman and Theresa Ramsey (Craig); as well as many other loving family members.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy Chapel on Monday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, June 23, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
JUN
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
