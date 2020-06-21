Keri R. Roberson, 34, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 18, 2020.Born in Virginia, she was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.Keri was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence G. Roberson. Left to cherish her memory: her mother, Deborah Z. Roberson; brother, Cliff Roberson (Melissa); niece, Mia Roberson; aunts, Terri Hallman and Theresa Ramsey (Craig); as well as many other loving family members.The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy Chapel on Monday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, June 23, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at: