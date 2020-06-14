Kerry A. Pratt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kerry on 6/5/2020, at the age of 48, in Byron, GA with his mother by his side. Kerry was a kind gentle soul and always greeted everyone with a Big Smile and a Strong Hug as he never met a stranger. He loved sports and sport stats, bowling with his friends and was a past Special Olympian. Kerry will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his Mother, Brother, Sister and other family members and many life long friends. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kerry's name to Hope and Happiness C/O Kim Betz 10313 Hamlin Dr. Chester, VA 23831.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved