It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kerry on 6/5/2020, at the age of 48, in Byron, GA with his mother by his side. Kerry was a kind gentle soul and always greeted everyone with a Big Smile and a Strong Hug as he never met a stranger. He loved sports and sport stats, bowling with his friends and was a past Special Olympian. Kerry will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his Mother, Brother, Sister and other family members and many life long friends. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kerry's name to Hope and Happiness C/O Kim Betz 10313 Hamlin Dr. Chester, VA 23831.



