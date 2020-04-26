|
|
Kerry Brooks Beverly, 59, passed away in his home in Williamsburg on April 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kerry was born to the late Philip E. Beverly and Elizabeth Ivey Beverly in Portsmouth, Virginia. After graduating Manor High School, Kerry then went on to graduate in 1985 from the Apprenticeship Program of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, starting a career that spanned over 34 years. He retired as a quality assurance manager in 2016. He was an avid scuba diver and achieved advanced open water diver certification. He was also a cruise enthusiast, having been on over thirty cruises. When he wasn't traveling, he devoted his time to his salt water fish aquariums. Kerry faithfully attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by his nephew, George A. Beverly. Survivors include his loving wife, Carey Haus Beverly; brother, Jeffery B. Beverly (Charlotte); sister, Vicki B. Gaffney (Bill); nephew, Bryan E. Beverly (Christina); many cousins and extended relatives and his beloved PBGV dogs.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held at St. John's Church, Portsmouth, at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Kerry's name to St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington St. Portsmouth, VA 23704 or to the PBGV Health and Rescue Foundation, 10832 NE Country Club Rd., Bainbridge Island, WA 98110. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020