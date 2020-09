Or Copy this URL to Share

Kerry William Baumer, born 02/13/1957, died 12/15/2016, aged 59, in Norfolk, VA. He is survived by his sons, William Luke Baumer and Thomas Garth Baumer, and his sister, Diane Bequette.



