Kevin Barry Kilpatrick, 54, passed from this life to be with his parents Frank and Irene on January 15, 2020. He was at home, with his family and friends by his side.
Kevin graduated from S. H. Clarke High School and was active with the Special Olympics, earning numerous awards and medals. He worked at the Naval Hospital in the cafeteria, through the Eggleston Center. He was as proud of the work he did as if he had been the chief surgeon.
Kevin was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 418. At all the functions, he danced with the pretty girls and sang Under the Boardwalk with the guys. Kevin's favorite pastimes were music, especially the band KISS; watching WWF; and hanging around the pool at his beach house on the Outer Banks.
Kevin is survived by his sister, Sissy (Bobby); brother, Tommy (Janet); nephews David (Kim), and Scott; nieces NiCole (Chris) and Jamie (Shane); great-nephews Christian (Lynzie) and Colby; great-nieces Mackenzie, Corynn, Sophia, and Gracie; and numerous other family and friends. Special thanks to special friends Doany, Brenda, and Belinda.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Wilson and his staff for many years of compassionate care, as well as Heartland for his hospice care.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, also at Baker-Foster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Kevin's name. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020