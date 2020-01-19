The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kilpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Barry Kilpatrick


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Barry Kilpatrick Obituary
Kevin Barry Kilpatrick, 54, passed from this life to be with his parents Frank and Irene on January 15, 2020. He was at home, with his family and friends by his side.

Kevin graduated from S. H. Clarke High School and was active with the Special Olympics, earning numerous awards and medals. He worked at the Naval Hospital in the cafeteria, through the Eggleston Center. He was as proud of the work he did as if he had been the chief surgeon.

Kevin was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 418. At all the functions, he danced with the pretty girls and sang Under the Boardwalk with the guys. Kevin's favorite pastimes were music, especially the band KISS; watching WWF; and hanging around the pool at his beach house on the Outer Banks.

Kevin is survived by his sister, Sissy (Bobby); brother, Tommy (Janet); nephews David (Kim), and Scott; nieces NiCole (Chris) and Jamie (Shane); great-nephews Christian (Lynzie) and Colby; great-nieces Mackenzie, Corynn, Sophia, and Gracie; and numerous other family and friends. Special thanks to special friends Doany, Brenda, and Belinda.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Wilson and his staff for many years of compassionate care, as well as Heartland for his hospice care.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, also at Baker-Foster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Kevin's name. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -