Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home
1822 Portsmouth Blvd.
Kevin Darnell Walton

Kevin Darnell Walton Obituary
Kevin D. Walton, beloved son of Johnnie Horace Walton, Sr., and Easter Mae Swimpson Walton, went to be with the Lord on 19 January 2020 at Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Karen (Harrison) Walton, two children, Ashley and Ivory Walton, of Virginia, and his brother Johnnie H. Walton. Kevin is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Darlene Walton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, 7 February 2020, 12Noon, at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Corprew Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
