Kevin D. Walton, beloved son of Johnnie Horace Walton, Sr., and Easter Mae Swimpson Walton, went to be with the Lord on 19 January 2020 at Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Karen (Harrison) Walton, two children, Ashley and Ivory Walton, of Virginia, and his brother Johnnie H. Walton. Kevin is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Darlene Walton.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, 7 February 2020, 12Noon, at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Corprew Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020