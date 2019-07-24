Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bow Creek Recreation Center
Virginia Beach, VA
Kevin Keith Stratton

Kevin Keith Stratton Obituary
Kevin Keith Stratton was called home to be with the lord on July 16, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY to the late Robert and Geraldine Stratton Sr. Left to cherish his memory Robbin Stratton, his children, Tory and Erika, and his grandson, Jeremiah Clegg. He also leaves behind his siblings, Robert, Gary and Paula Stratton, a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and friends. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 am at the Bow Creek Recreation Center in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
