Kevin Lee Nicholson

Kevin Lee Nicholson Obituary
Kevin Lee Nicholson, beloved and beautiful son of Karen Collins and Tim Nicholson, departed this life on May 29, 2019. Kevin was a gentle soul with a spirited mind, whether talking politics, creating art or turning the pages of comic books. An ardent animal lover, he was a joy to his family and friends and believed that the most important thing in life was to treat others with kindness and respect. He loved to laugh and smile. Kevin was preceded in death by his Aunt Kelly (Dolly) Blackford, grandmother Julie Nicholson and Uncle Chris Nicholson. Beyond his parents, he is survived by grandmother Linda Greene; grandfathers Tom Nicholson and Harry Greene; stepsister Emma and halfsiblings Jude, Katie and Aurora; Uncles Ronnie, Brian, Paul and Kevin; and son, Jonathan. He is also survived by many cousins. Visitation 10am, Funeral Service 11am, Sunday, June 2nd at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel 1801 Baltic Ave, Va Beach. Procession to graveside immediately following.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 1, 2019
