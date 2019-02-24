The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Kevin Michael Young passed away suddenly at the age of 54. Kevin will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Tracy; his sons Jeremy and Matthew (Kim) Young; his parents Charles and Patsy Young, and by his siblings Karen (Lloyd) Attaway and Charles (Dana) Young Jr. Kevin will also be remembered by his three grandchildren Kira, Xander and Evan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A memorial service is scheduled for 6:00pm on March 1, 2019 at the Loving Funeral Home Churchland Chapel located at 3225 Academy Ave. Portsmouth, VA 23703. Online condolences may be sent to www.LovingFuneralHome.Com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
