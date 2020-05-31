Kevin Matthew Lanning
Kevin M. Lanning, 56, of Virginia Beach, VA passed peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his children Callie and Lucas Lanning of Bristol, CT, the mother of his children Roberta Lanning of Bristol, CT, his mother Agnes Lanning of Chesapeake, VA, his sisters Martha (Jon) Helms, Cindy Lanning, and Felicia (Todd) Shearer as well as his nephews Jack and Matthew Helms and Henry, Eli, and Owen Shearer. Services will be private. Condolences and full obituary at: www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Loved hanging out with Kevin as we watched our sons play high school football and baseball together. Those were great days. He always said he would go back and do it all over again. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Gone much too soon.
Ed McGregor
Friend
May 28, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew this guy he was a friend as well as a past boss of mine(which I usually don't get friendly with my bosses but with Kevin I couldn't help it) I never realized how much I liked and respected this man till I heard of his passing R.I.P. and Godspeed on your journey that is the after life
Scott Moon
Friend
