Kevin M. Lanning, 56, of Virginia Beach, VA passed peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his children Callie and Lucas Lanning of Bristol, CT, the mother of his children Roberta Lanning of Bristol, CT, his mother Agnes Lanning of Chesapeake, VA, his sisters Martha (Jon) Helms, Cindy Lanning, and Felicia (Todd) Shearer as well as his nephews Jack and Matthew Helms and Henry, Eli, and Owen Shearer. Services will be private. Condolences and full obituary at: www.hollomon-brown.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.