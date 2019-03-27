The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Kevin McKenna Smith

Kevin McKenna Smith Obituary
Kevin McKenna Smith, 63, of Virginia Beach, passed away March 24, 2019. Kevin was born in Dover, NH and was the son of the late Thomas J. Smith and Agnes McKenna Smith. He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a sober member of AA. Kevin is survived by his wife, Maureen A. Smith of Virginia Beach; two sons, Sean Smith of Virginia Beach and Justin Smith of Chesapeake; a daughter, Heather Leilani Smith of Virginia Beach; four sisters, Kathy Hunt, Susan Crowley, Jeanie Kelley and Liane Smith; and a brother, Greg Smith. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Catholic Church of St. Mark. Burial will be at sea. Condolences may be offered to the family: www.holllomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019
