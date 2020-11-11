Kevin P. Barklage



On Saturday, November 7, 2020 Kevin, age 59, passed away unexpectedly, closing his eyes in death to this world and opening them in heaven to look into the face of Jesus his Lord and Savior. He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Patricia Barklage, and brothers Keith and Patrick. Kevin leaves behind Rhea his wife of 20 years; his beloved daughter Alyson; his children, Josh Boone and wife Hope, Carson Boone, Chelsea Burnham and husband Joe; his six siblings: Mandy, Kris, Mindy, Kim, EJ and Barbie; six grandchildren who were his world: Rowan, Ford, Brixton and Beckett; and Hannah, Thatcher, Maddi, Norah, and their mother Jaclyn along with his 47 nieces and nephews.



After years in the automotive industry, Kevin's passion to help the elderly and disabled led him to create Assisted Living Cottages. He served Christ faithfully and was a worship leader at TruNorth Church.



A celebration of Kevin's life will be held this Friday at 11AM at London Bridge Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, a go fund me donation can be made online in his memory at gf.me/u/y73bjx



