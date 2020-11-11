1/1
Kevin P. Barklage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin P. Barklage

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 Kevin, age 59, passed away unexpectedly, closing his eyes in death to this world and opening them in heaven to look into the face of Jesus his Lord and Savior. He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Patricia Barklage, and brothers Keith and Patrick. Kevin leaves behind Rhea his wife of 20 years; his beloved daughter Alyson; his children, Josh Boone and wife Hope, Carson Boone, Chelsea Burnham and husband Joe; his six siblings: Mandy, Kris, Mindy, Kim, EJ and Barbie; six grandchildren who were his world: Rowan, Ford, Brixton and Beckett; and Hannah, Thatcher, Maddi, Norah, and their mother Jaclyn along with his 47 nieces and nephews.

After years in the automotive industry, Kevin's passion to help the elderly and disabled led him to create Assisted Living Cottages. He served Christ faithfully and was a worship leader at TruNorth Church.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held this Friday at 11AM at London Bridge Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, a go fund me donation can be made online in his memory at gf.me/u/y73bjx

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
London Bridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 10, 2020
Kevin was a great Sales Manager to work with at Freedom Ford. He was funny , happy and always had a positive outlook, he could brighten anyones day. Customers and employees loved him, he will be missed ...
Heidi Allen
Friend
November 10, 2020
Kevin served as a wonderful stepfather to my children: Josh, Carson, and Chelsea. We have been friends, comrades, and shared "parent warriors" for the last 20 years. Julie and I have so loved him and his many talents! Emma will miss the many political discussions that they both enjoyed having at family gatherings! "Go Rest High On that Mountain" Godspeed!

Don, Julie, and Emma Boone
Don Boone
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved