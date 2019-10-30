The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Kevin William Farley, 59, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 27, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Ronald D. and Marcia W. Farley. He was a self-made entrepreneur with a keen eye for business, but never lost sight of family and friends in need. He made his living on the Chesapeake Bay as Captain of his head boat the "Miss Marisa." A well respected, loving father, caring, gregarious, friend, and loving husband, Kevin never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Rebecca Farley; daughter, Marisa Farley; brother, David Farley; and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lynnhavenrivernow.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
