Khadijah Chorley
1942 - 2020
Khadijah (Tia) Chorley, 78, of Chesapeake, Virginia has joined our loving and merciful creator on Wednesday April 8, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family. Tia was born March 15, 1942, in Kenitra, Morocco, to Maty Khaaaj & Raliah Khaaaj. Preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Chorley. A private grave side funeral service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in her name to be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
