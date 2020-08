Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim Ray Cromwell, 63, passed away Aug 6th, 2020.



He is survived by son Evan Ray Cromwell; daughters Sarah Anne Cromwell and Kathryn Rae Copeland; grandsons D.J. Harris and Killian Harris; granddaughters Lillian Copeland and Eisley Copeland; brother Harry 'Scooter' Cromwell and extended family.



A Private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Red Cross.



